Helicopter crash north of Kaikōura: Locals rescued three children from wreckage

Brave locals rescued three children from the wreckage of a helicopter crash before a farmer pulled the mangled aircraft out of the mouth of the Kekerengu River.

Two people were killed in the crash and three others - the children - were seriously injured before they were later airlifted separately to Wellington Hospital.

Investigators will comb through the wreckage tomorrow morning as they work to understand the circumstances that led to the crash.

Three passengers were airlifted to Wellington Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) operational insurance team member Darryl Papesch believed those rescued were children.

He was one of the first responders on the scene after visiting the local volunteer fire brigade and said locals had pulled everyone out of the wreck by the time he arrived.

"We were having conversations with them, not a proper conversation but they knew their names and how old they were," Papesch said.

"The three people injured were young ... they weren't adults, I'd say children, definitely children."

The scene of the crash north of Kaikōura. Photo / Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue

He said locals removed the five occupants before a farmer with a tractor pulled the helicopter up the beach and well-clear of the water.

"The locals were outstanding, in a chaotic situation they were outstanding.

"All three agencies, Fenz, police, St John, all worked together and just got on with it."

The crash took place outside The Store, a popular spot for heli-tourists to visit, in the small town located around 30-kilometres north of Kaikōura, at 12.42pm.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the accident, with three investigators to arrive on the scene tomorrow morning.

The helicopter was an Airbus Helicopter EC120 and is understood to have come from Christchurch.

Kekerengu resident Ian Mehrtens saw the crash, initially believing the helicopter was about to land before it started spinning around and around.

The helicopter crashed on to the beach and he headed to the scene and helped remove people from the wreckage.

His wife, Coastal Lodge owner, Lyn Mehrtens also watched as the chopper plunged to the ground, spinning in circles as it descended.

"We just watched it go round and round and round," said Mehrtens.

"It's scary. You're just so helpless. You can't do anything."

Papesch believed the helicopter was partially in the surf of the Pacific Ocean coast.

Simon Duncan, general manager of GCH Aviation which operates rescue helicopters and air ambulance services, understands the helicopter was from Christchurch.

Rescue helicopters were sent from Christchurch, Nelson Marlborough, and Wellington, and a commercial helicopter was sent from Kaikōura.

Each of the rescue helicopters then flew a patient each to Wellington Hospital, Duncan said.

A spokesperson for the Capital and Coast District Health Board said the three patients were being assessed in the emergency department.

"All three rescue helicopters from around the region were sent to the scene not knowing what they are going to come across," he said.

The helicopter was pulled out of the tide and up the beach. Photo / Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue

Each helicopter has one pilot and two paramedics on-board.

"It's a very sad time of year for that type of thing to have to go through," Duncan said.

Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle said his thoughts were with the friends and family of those on board the flight.

"It's sent shockwaves through the community.

"It's definitely making everybody think about their families and Christmas and everything."

Mackle didn't have any information about who was on board the flight or who died.