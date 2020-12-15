Covid-19 coronavirus: Tragedy as Kiwi nurse dies of Covid-19 at English hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow. Photo / Google Maps

A senior Kiwi nurse in the emergency department at a hospital in England has died after contracting Covid-19.

New Zealander Barclay Mason, had worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, a town north of London, for more than 20 years.

Lance McCarthy, chief executive, at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, said he was a kind and valued friend and colleague who was committed to caring for his patients.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of Barclay Mason, a member of our emergency department team, who will be remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many at the Princess Alexandra Hospital," he said.

"Barclay has been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by the many colleagues from across PAHT and the East of England Ambulance service who worked with him.

"Barclay had been recently cared for by the PAHT team for Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with Barclay's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

The 56-year-old's family described Barclay as "the most amazing man" in their lives.

"The sadness we feel is more than words can express. The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.

"Originally from New Zealand, Barclay had worked as a nurse for the NHS for many years. He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.

"Colleagues and friends from the PAH Emergency Department and East of England Ambulance Service will hold a special place in our hearts as they were Barclay's UK family."

The family also shared a Māori blessing in memory of Barclay:

Scattered by the wind

Cleansed by the rain

Uplifted by the sun

All doubts are

Lifted away

All restraints are cast off

Fly free, o spirit

Fly to the realms of the heavens

