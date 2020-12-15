Covid 19 coronavirus: What if there's an outbreak over summer? Govt unveils plan

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has unveiled its "worst-case scenario" plan on how New Zealand would respond to another Covid-19 outbreak if one occurred over the summer months.

"If we find it, we'll stamp it out, and we've made sure the Government's Covid-19 team, and the national support network, are ready," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference to reveal a range of scenarios the Government is proactively planning for, ranging from a now typical contained border case to a full-on National response.

For example, a "National response" would be triggered if someone returned home from a musical festival and tested positive for Covid-19.

In this scenario, national-wide testing would be dramatically ramped up and other events across the country would be cancelled.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealanders would also be asked to "stay where they are in their bubble" and wait for official advice, even if they are away at a holiday home or a bach.

Hipkins said that people in remote locations, where there is limited cell phone coverage, would very likely be safe from exposure to Covid-19.

But they would still need to follow public health advice upon return from those locations – "this is a personal responsibility".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has also outlined how the Government would financially support businesses in the event of a summer outbreak.

This includes another round of the wage subsidy payment, if New Zealand – or effected regions – goes into level 3 or 4.

If New Zealand goes into level 2, that would trigger the Government's new Resurgence Support Payment.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500, plus $400 per employee, up to a total of 50 full-time (equivalent) employees – a $21,500 limit.

This scheme would be available to businesses which experience a 30 per cent drop in revenue over a 14-day period.

In addition to this, if any worker needs to stay home while awaiting a Covid-19 test, the Government will pay their employer $350 to cover the cost of their absence – the employee would take sick leave.

Hipkins said Covid-19 is raging offshore and, despite the Government's best efforts, there's always the possibility of further community cases in New Zealand.

"The summer holiday period poses some unique challenges in responding to an outbreak," he said.

"Large numbers of us will be travelling for holidays or seasonal work, there are more social gatherings and large events such as festivals – and, like other Kiwis, there will be health system workers taking well-deserved leave."

Outbreak phases

Phase one: Assessment

Community case confirmed and transmission risk assessed

Phase two: Immediate response

If needed, Ministry of Health Covid-19 Resurgence Plan and National Resurgence Response Plan would be activated. The location and extent of outbreak risk would be assessed.

A central government leadership group would decide if any further action is required, or monitors the situation, or activates response system.

Phrase three: Sustained Response

If response system activated, a team of central and local government, iwi and community leaders work with local Civil Defence and Emergency Management to manage the outbreak, including: Immediate public health response Care for vulnerable people and communities Support businesses.

Have a back-up plan

To prevent another outbreak, the Government is continuing to ask New Zealanders to follow Covid-19 prevention steps.

These include keeping Bluetooth turned on and continuing to scan the Covid-19 tracer app, staying home if one is sick and exercising basic hygiene.

"Although we can't predict exactly where or how a community case might emerge, New Zealanders can be reassured planning has been extensive," Hipkins said.

Hipkins said it has been an "interesting and challenging" 12 months.

He said since the August outbreak, there has been an average of 36,000 tests a week.

He thanked New Zealanders for their work over Covid-19 and noted that, per capita, New Zealand's testing is among the best in the world.

Hipkins said the Government would respond "swiftly and openly" if Covid-19 was discovered in the community over summer.

"After a long hard year, New Zealanders do deserve to have a summer holiday."

He called on Kiwis to have a "Covid-19 back-up plan" if they're going away over the break.

Asked what his message for New Zealanders was this summer, Hipkins put a Covid-19 twist on the tried and tested Kiwi classic: "Slip, slop, slap and scan".

He said it has been a tough year but "we do not want to drop a catch now".

But, the Government's new "worst case" resurgence plan would help prevent an extensive Covid-19 outbreak over the summer.

"The health sector itself is well prepared - we do know what to do."

Bloomfield said he was not worried about an outbreak happening, as the border facilities are strong.