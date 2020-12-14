Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's phone call with the Queen

The Queen took the time to check in on New Zealanders. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed she has received a call from the Queen.

Her Majesty checked in to see how New Zealand was doing and wished everyone a "wonderful break", Ardern said in a post to Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Ardern in her Beehive office on the phone.

Arden said the Queen shared memories from her time when she once visited New Zealand during the holiday season.

Many of Ardern's social media followers praised the two women for their leadership and took time to wish the pair a merry Christmas.

"Gotta love such a compassionate fem leader. Always a true inspiration" one Facebook user wrote.

"Merry Christmas, Prime Minister. Thank you for your fantastic leadership throughout all this. The Queen is great, still going strong at 95! Merry Christmas to you both" another wrote.

For the first time in decades, the Queen and Prince Philip have switched up their Christmas plans and will be spending the holiday season at Windsor Castle, a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, but the pandemic has forced them to make some big changes.

The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, may be able to see a few family members briefly but are likely to spend most of the festive celebrations alone.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch this morning that she thinks "everyone is ready for a break" this year after Covid-19.

In April of this year, Ardern spoke to the Queen the day after the coronavirus lockdown lifted.

"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of Covid-19," Ardern posted on Instagram.

Ardern said the call was such a treat.

"Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me."