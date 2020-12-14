Briefings to ministers: Government releases advice to new ministers

The Government has published all the ministers' briefings on their portfolios. Photo / Supplied

The Government has published hundreds of pages of advice given to ministers to brief them on their portfolios.

The Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIM) were released on the Beehive website at 9.30am.

The briefings are from officials on important and developing issues in their respective portfolios as well as previous work and key policy areas.

Amongst the documents is advice to the new Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Housing Minister Megan Woods and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Even if a minister continues to hold a portfolio from the last term, they will still get a briefing on that area.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also get briefings as Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Child Poverty Reduction, and Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services.