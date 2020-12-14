Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Horowhenua AP&I Show sheep and home industries awarded royal status

2 minutes to read

The winning sheep at the 2021 Horowhenua AP&I Show will also win Royal Event ribbons.

Janine Baalbergen
By:

Horowhenua's annual AP&I Show for 2021 to be held on January 23-24 has scooped Royal status for its Home Industries and Sheep sections, which is a much-coveted honour.

As a rule, one AP&I show

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.