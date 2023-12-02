Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Winston Peters undermines Christopher Luxon, defends silly policies

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Two things are almost certainly true of the first week of this new Government.

Winston Peters enjoyed his week more than Chris Luxon did. The public are much less outraged than the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand