Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: there's nothing funny about keeping secrets from ratepayers

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Mike Davidson said revealing changes to the draft transport plan would be confusing to the public. Photo / Logan Church

Mike Davidson said revealing changes to the draft transport plan would be confusing to the public. Photo / Logan Church

OPINION

Christchurch City Council deserves a public bollocking for trying to keep information secret this week.

The information in question was the 30-year draft Christchurch Transport Plan.

It could be controversial. Most transport plans

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.