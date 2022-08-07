Voyager 2021 media awards
William Dart review: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra: Firebird

2 minutes to read
Conductor Shiyeon Sung. Photo / Adrian Malloch

NZ Herald
By William Dart

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Firebird concert was a well-programmed colourfest, peaking with an electrifying Stravinsky ballet suite. Shiyeon Sung's baton was as incisive as a scalpel, from the stealthiest of introductions through to those breathtaking showpieces

