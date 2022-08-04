Kim Kardashian has revealed a "painful but worth it" beauty treatment she gets. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian has revealed a "painful but worth it" beauty treatment she gets. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian has offered another glimpse into her sometimes painful beauty regime.

Taking to Instagram, the star has shared a filter-free photo of her stomach following laser treatment.

The 41-year-old reality TV icon and shapewear mogul says she used a Morpheus8 laser as a tightening treatment on her abdomen.

"This is a game changer!" she wrote on Instagram over a snap of her red-looking stomach. She added the treatment is her "fave laser" but warned that it's "painful".

Kardashian told her social media followers the treatment is "painful". Photo / Instagram

Kardashian told Allure last month that she undergoes laser treatments once her four children are asleep at night.

"I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments," she said.

Kardashian recently launched her own skincare line, SKKN, which consists of nine products priced at US$630 ($1000) for the full set.

It comes after the star revealed a painful consequence of her controversial Met Gala crash diet.

Kardashian, who wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the event, told Vogue Magazine at the time she lost more than 7kg in three weeks to fit into the dress.

Appearing on the cover of Allure Magazine this month, the star said to achieve the significant weight loss she had to incorporate meat into her diet despite usually eating a plant-based diet. The change in diet resulted in her skin condition, psoriasis, flaring up, causing psoriatic arthritis.

The flare-up made her joints stiff and swollen, she said.

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn't really move my hands.

"It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."