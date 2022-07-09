Voyager 2021 media awards
Heather du Plessis-Allan: Govt's immigration reset is keeping NZ poor

The Government is choosing to make a difficult situation worse with its immigration reset by deliberately stopping more workers coming in, writes Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Alex Burton

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

Normally an unemployment rate as low as 3.2 per cent would be something to be proud of.

But talk to any employer looking for workers right now and that number isn't something to celebrate.

