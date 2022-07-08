Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter buyout deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo / AP

Elon Musk's tumultuous US$44 billion ($70b) bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse — after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message for comment. It is not entirely clear whether Twitter's board will accept the US$1 billion breakup fee or if there will be a court battle over the deal.

The possible unravelling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world's richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Musk — who has more than 95 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

In June, Twitter's board recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed sale to Musk. Photo / AP

On June 22, Twitter's board recommended unanimously that shareholders approve Musk's unusual takeover bid.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition earlier in the month during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remained far below his offering price.

Musk, according to multiple news reports, also addressed possible layoffs at the company during the meeting, saying that, right now, "costs exceed revenue. That's not a great situation."

He also touched on growth, saying he'd like to see Twitter reach a billion users — roughly four times its current user base ) and anonymity, where he earlier created a stir when he said he wants to "verify all humans" on the service. At the meeting, he clarified that this does not mean he wants to have everyone on Twitter use their real names, like on Facebook, since pseudonyms can allow people to express their political views freely, according to The New York Times.

Musk has clashed with the company repeatedly over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

The billionaire has also criticised the company for its moderation and safety policies, which he terms a threat to "free speech," to its anonymous user accounts, which he would like to eliminate, to its ban of former US President Donald Trump, which he has pledged to reverse.

