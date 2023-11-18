Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Coalition negotiations drag, Christopher Luxon’s debut vision slips

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media. Video / NZHerald

OPINION

This is not the way Chris Luxon imagined his debut coalition talks would go.

He wanted the talks to be quick. He said so on election night.

Yesterday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand