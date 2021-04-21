Heartwarming act of kindness: Child delivers flax bouquets to random Tamatea residents

Skyla Bedford-Rolleston has been spreading some random joy in her community. Photo / Supplied

Skyla Bedford-Rolleston has been spreading some random joy in her community. Photo / Supplied

A Tamatea Intermediate School student has been spreading joy in her community with random acts of flax flower kindness.

Michaela Smith was one of several lucky Tamatea residents to receive a bouquet of flax flowers, along with a handwritten, anonymous, note at her home.

The note stated: "Just because, spread the active of kindness. Hey, a smile will make someone's day."

Smith said receiving the bouquet was "very sweet".

But, the anonymity of the person didn't last long as Smith's husband recognised the car parked outside their house, belonging to Skyla Bedford-Rolleston's mother Missy when the bouquet was delivered.

"I also know of a gentleman who got some and a lovely note about how she'd collected the flax from Anderson Park and then made the flowers," said Smith.

"They're stunning and it's not just one flower, there are eight separate plants she's made - it's gorgeous."

Michaela Smith received one of the flax bouquets with a special anonymous note. Photo / Supplied

Skyla's mother Missy Bedford-Rolleston said it's not unusual for her 11-year-old daughter to do things like this.

"It's a very Skyla thing to do, she's a very giving and creative child," she said.

Bedford-Rolleston said her daughter's class was asked by a teacher at school if anyone could make flax flowers, her and another girl put their hands up.

"When she got home she went off to the park, grabbed a bunch of flax and started making loads of flowers and didn't know what to do with them.

"So she thought she would gift them to random people and spread a bit of kindess and joy," she said.

Skyla's mother said her whanau like to give when they can and often donate to food banks, and thinks this is partly why Skyla is so thoughtful.

"I guess we've raised them and tried to create a culture of kindness and a culture of giving in our whanau," she added.