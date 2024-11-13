Joe Biden and Donald Trump have pledged a smooth transition of power and rain didn't dampened the spirits of concert goers at last night's first Coldplay show at Eden Park.

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

The man in charge of the country’s public health system has stepped in to ensure all staff can still have a drink of Milo at work.

In a message to staff on Wednesday posted on an internal webpage, Health New Zealand advised that an earlier decision to restrict supplies of the malty beverage had been personally overturned by the Health NZ Commissioner, Dr Lester Levy.

“Milo will remain available to all. Authorised staff will be able to make Milo purchases using the same system as before. We appreciate all the work that you are doing – thank you.”