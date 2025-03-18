A copy of the briefing has now been released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.
Capital Coast Hutt Valley operations group director Jamie Duncan said the Foundation’s 15-year lease for the facility was assigned to Health NZ after lengthy negotiations,” Duncan said.
“There were 11 years remaining on the lease. At the time of the assignment, there were no approvals gained within Health NZ for a transitional care and primary maternity birthing unit, as a business case had not been developed.”
Duncan said work to develop a business case for maternity services at the former Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre continued with Health NZ now responsible for the lease payments.
This business case was finalised in April 2023. Nearly $6 million of operational and capital funding was required for the unit as well as the ongoing cost of the lease.
“Further discussions at a regional and national level between April and August 2023 regarding the approval of the business case eventually resulted in a decision not to progress as other investment cases were deemed high priority, particularly in the tight fiscal environment,” Duncan said.
Duncan noted birthing demand was being met by existing services at Hutt Hospital, Wellington Women’s Hospital, Keneperu Maternity Unit and Paraparaumu Maternity Unit.
However, there is no primary maternity facility in the Hutt Valley.
Duncan acknowledged mother and newborn attachment is vital and said the district continued to work with midwives to ensure women receive the highest standard of community care.
“We also recognise there has been a gap in communications with the local community and will look to provide information and some certainty about next steps over the coming month.”
Work was under way to find a tenant that the former Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre lease could be assigned to, to reduce further lease payments for Health NZ, Duncan said.
