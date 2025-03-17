The former Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said at the time he was disappointed in Health NZ.

“I went to the launch of the transitional care unit and there was huge community excitement.

“Health NZ need to deliver what they said they would do and utilise this purpose-built birthing facility that they are currently paying rent on every month.”

The Herald asked Health NZ under the Official Information Act how much rent has been paid.

Health NZ declined to release that information because doing so would “be likely unreasonably to prejudice the commercial position of the person who supplied or who is subject of the information”.

Head of land and property Monique Fouwler said Health NZ is now in active negotiations with another health provider to take on the lease.

“Due to commercial sensitivity, we are unable to share further details but are committed to communicating the decision on the new health service provider once available.”

The Herald has complained to the Ombudsman.

Labour list MP Ginny Andersen said: “Te Whatu Ora has a responsibility to be transparent to the public on how much is being spent to lease this facility”.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has previously expressed disappointment in Health NZ. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Simeon Brown did not address questions about whether he was comfortable with the rent costs being kept secret.

However, Brown did reveal that the decision not to proceed with the unit was made in August 2023.

“This decision was made under the previous government who promised but didn’t deliver this and failed to communicate the decision prior to the election.”

This was news to Andersen whose written parliamentary questions to former Health Minister Shane Reti about the issue left her with more questions than answers.

The revelation that the decision was made in August 2023 was not included in any of Reti’s answers.

Health NZ funding and hospitals director Rachel Haggerty said the decision was made without direction from the then-Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall.

“Given it was an operational matter for Health NZ, the decision was made without ministerial direction and the then-Minister of Health was subsequently informed.”

Haggerty added: “Health NZ remains committed to the continued delivery of maternity services in the Hutt Valley and to increasing access to and enhancement of services for mothers and their babies”.

Bishop said it was not surprising it wasn’t announced at the time.

“I think people can figure out why,” he said.

“Bottom line, I want the purpose-built facility to be used for primary health care for the Hutt and I have been making this point as a local MP for many years.”

