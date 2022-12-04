‘He would’ve smashed into me’: Motorist caught in pursuit that ended in car crash still shaken

Huge win for those with cystic fibrosis, police staff involved in West Auckland 'serious incident' & Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A motorist is shaken up and scared after being caught in the middle of a police pursuit that ended in a car crash this morning.

“He would’ve smashed into me,” Renee June told the Herald.

June was heading to work at 5am from her home in Henderson and was on Lincoln Rd when the incident unfolded.

“I was driving to work and stopped at the lights by the Mobil petrol station.

“I saw a lot of police cars coming from the opposite side. Then another car with no lights came speeding - I thought it was going to crash into me.

“But it didn’t, it crashed into the car next to me.”

Police remain at the scene of a serious incident on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland overnight. Photo / NZME

June said she was scared because the man looked very angry and would keep trying to drive the car further.

“His back end was blocking my car, and my car was in his way I think.

“He was a big build guy and he was angry.

“It was really scary.”

June said before this crash, the driver had hit another car.

“I just drove my car to the opposite side where the police were.

“I am shaken up and scared, what if he smashed into me?”

A man is in the hospital after an overnight pursuit ended dramatically with the person involved being hit by a police car.

A police investigation is under way in Lincoln Rd, Henderson after a person attempted to carjack vehicles and was hit by a police vehicle. Photo / NZME

Authorities confirmed that just before 8am they were initially called to an incident just before 5am in Epsom; where a person had unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly showing a gun at a driver on Gillies Avenue.

“After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area,” a statement said.

The Police Eagle helicopter has then followed the car to an address on Cedar Heights Avenue in Massey, West Auckland.

“At the property, the offender has attempted to evade the Eagle crew observing from above - but instead was allegedly seen getting into another vehicle.

“A pursuit was engaged and he has allegedly driven this vehicle at speed; entering the motorway network on Royal Rd. Spikes were successfully deployed on the on-ramp.

“The offender has continued to travel at speed and exited the motorway at Lincoln Rd. At this point, he has allegedly driven at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.”

Superintendent Naila Hassan said a police car arrived at the scene then and collided with the offender.

The man, described as a 37-year-old, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment. He also remains under a Police guard.

Police have not revealed any charges at this stage, but say they anticipate those will be laid at some stage.

Officers have since found a gun inside the stolen vehicle the man had earlier been travelling in from Epsom, police said.

Hassan confirmed several investigations are now under way into the circumstances of the incident.

Police remain at the scene on Lincoln Rd, as of 8am, which has closed two motorway ramps in West Auckland and a police officer confirmed: “staff are involved”.

Several police vehicles and ambulances are responding to the incident near the intersection of Triangle Rd and Lincoln Rd, Henderson.

A resident who lives on Preston Ave said he could see police cars parked in his street.

At least two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the corner of Triangle and Lincoln roads; with another vehicle stopped outside a nearby petrol station.

A number of police cars were seen surrounding that particular vehicle. One of the vehicles - a dog handler’s car - has suffered some damage to its front bumper.

A witness said a police officer at the scene said “staff are involved”.