Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Quake swarm, Wairoa Lotto player wins second division

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The felt reports for a 3.8 quake that struck near Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Geonet

The felt reports for a 3.8 quake that struck near Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Geonet

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours, the majority centred near Hastings, caused a few shaky moments for residents in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

Three of the quakes were felt and reported by more than 1000 people on Geonet’s ‘felt’ feature.

They were a magnitude 4.0 at 10.10am on Saturday 10km southeast of Hastings, a magnitude 3.8 at 6.48pm 20km southeast of Hastings and a magnitude 4.0 at 7.32pm 20km southeast of Hastings.

The most felt of the three, all of which were at a depth between 20 and 30km below the surface, was the 3.8 magnitude quake, which received 1643 felt reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other in the swarm received fewer than 1000 reports and the 2.8 magnitude quake near Waipukurau at 1.39am wasn’t enough to wake anyone - not one person reported feeling it.

Lotto player from Wairoa wins second div

A lucky Lotto player from Wairoa is one of fourteen around the country to win $19,817 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,860.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch City.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The winning Wairoa ticket was sold at Wairoa New World.

No injuries in crashes

A damaged vehicle was found in a ditch on Lawn Rd in Clive with its hazard lights on during the early hours of Saturday. Emergency services were called about 3am and the vehicle was towed away. No-one appeared to be at the scene.

A vehicle hit the median barrier on State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, south of the Flaxmere Ave turnoff, about 11.25am on Saturday causing some traffic delays. There was no injuries and the debris was cleared.

A vehicle left the road on State Highway 5 Napier to Taupo Rd on Sunday about 5am, near Te Pohue. Emergency services attended but, fortunately, no-one was injured and the vehicle was towed.

Firefighters were called to Napier Port on Saturday night. Smoke was seen coming from a container and Fire and Emergency NZ were called about 10.15pm. However, upon inspection, it turned out to be a false alarm as the smoke was simply coming from a generator inside the container.



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand