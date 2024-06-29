Other in the swarm received fewer than 1000 reports and the 2.8 magnitude quake near Waipukurau at 1.39am wasn’t enough to wake anyone - not one person reported feeling it.

Lotto player from Wairoa wins second div

A lucky Lotto player from Wairoa is one of fourteen around the country to win $19,817 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,860.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch City.

The winning Wairoa ticket was sold at Wairoa New World.

No injuries in crashes

A damaged vehicle was found in a ditch on Lawn Rd in Clive with its hazard lights on during the early hours of Saturday. Emergency services were called about 3am and the vehicle was towed away. No-one appeared to be at the scene.

A vehicle hit the median barrier on State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, south of the Flaxmere Ave turnoff, about 11.25am on Saturday causing some traffic delays. There was no injuries and the debris was cleared.

A vehicle left the road on State Highway 5 Napier to Taupo Rd on Sunday about 5am, near Te Pohue. Emergency services attended but, fortunately, no-one was injured and the vehicle was towed.

Firefighters were called to Napier Port on Saturday night. Smoke was seen coming from a container and Fire and Emergency NZ were called about 10.15pm. However, upon inspection, it turned out to be a false alarm as the smoke was simply coming from a generator inside the container.







