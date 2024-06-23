Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Local Lotto prizes won

The Lotto balls fell kindly for three players in Hawke's Bay on Saturday with three second division winners in the region earning $15,383 each.

Seventeen Lotto players have each won $15,383 with second division prizes in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, with three of those winning tickets sold in Hawke’s Bay.

One of the winning second division tickets was sold at the New World Hastings and two more online MyLotto players from Hawke’s Bay will collect the prize.

Hastings New World was where a couple earlier this month claimed a $7.18 million prize in the $50 million Must Be Won draw. The anonymous couple said they could retire earlier than they thought and spend more time with their grandchildren following the big win.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Napier Chipmunks Playland evacuated after phone call threat

Chipmunks Playland on Taradale Rd in Napier received a threatening phone call on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

An indoor playground in Napier safely reopened after it was put into lockdown following a threatening phone call.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report of a “phone call of a concerning nature” about 10.30am on Sunday at a business on Taradale Rd.

The building was put into lockdown and the people inside were evacuated as a precaution, but a police search found nothing.

Police cordons were lifted by about 12.15pm.

A staff member at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe said the business was reopening its doors about 12.30pm.

“We are relieved it was a hoax, glad everyone is safe and happy to be reopening,” she said.

Hastings Youth Council opens grants

Applications are opening for youth grants up to $1000 from Hastings Youth Council.

Individuals, groups/organisations and Youth Enterprise Scheme businesses can apply for funding from Monday June 24 until August 5.

The funding is intended to assist with the costs of representing the region at national sporting competitions, attending tournaments or conferences, purchasing equipment to meet goals, starting a new career or job, starting a small business or getting a Young Enterprise Scheme business on its feet.

Funding applications above $400 may be asked for an in-person/digital interview, while those applying for an amount below $400 will be considered equally.