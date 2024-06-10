Hastings New World’s $7 million Lotto winner claims prize

The Lotto player who won big after buying a ticket at Hastings New World has claimed their prize. Photo / Warren Buckland

An over-the-moon Lotto punter who bought their ticket at Hastings New World has claimed their $7 million prize.

Seven Lotto players won big in Saturday’s $50m must-be-won draw and will each collect $7,155,649.

As of Monday afternoon, three of the seven winners had claimed their prize, including a Lotto player who bought their ticket at Hastings New World.

Lotto NZ corporate communications manager Sarah McCormack said that player claimed their big prize on Monday morning.

“We can also confirm that a $71,000 Lotto First Division winner from Saturday’s draw, who bought their ticket at Woolworths Hastings, has now claimed their prize,” she said.

“We’re still waiting to hear from our four remaining Powerball winners from Saturday night’s must-be-won draw.”

Hastings New World general manager Troy McKissock said on Sunday, ahead of the winning ticket being claimed, it was a great result to have a customer win the biggest prize in the weekend draw.

“We had queues for most of Saturday getting as many people through - it’s been very busy,” he said, of people buying tickets.

“It’s always good to have winners coming through and that means we will get more Lotto customers. It’s very lucky.”

McKissock said he didn’t purchase a ticket himself, leaving that for other shoppers.

The other $7m winners to have claimed their prize include a winner from Hamilton and another from Auckland.

The other four big winners - yet to claim their multimillion-dollar prize - all purchased their tickets in Auckland.

“Our advice to anyone who had a ticket - especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based - is to check their ticket as soon as possible,” a Lotto statement read.