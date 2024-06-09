A winning ticket for a share of the Powerball Jackpot was sold at New World, Hastings'

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at New World Hastings and was part of seven players who won more than a $7 million share of last night’s mammoth $50 million must-be-won Powerball jackpot.

There were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to the Powerball Second Division.

Each prize was made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.

Hastings New World store manager Troy McKissock was glad to have one of their customers purchase a winning ticket from the store.

He wished the winner congratulations and looked forward to seeing them in store.

“We have had a very flat-out few days with a lot of customers coming through, so its always good to have winners coming through and that means we will get more lotto customers - it’s very lucky.”

McKissock said he didn’t purchase a ticket himself and left that for other shoppers.

“We had queues for most of Saturday getting as many people through - it’s been very busy.”

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division, with Woolworths in Hastings selling a winning ticket.

Forty-one other lucky Lotto players would also be celebrating after each winning $24,392 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw where Pak n Save Hastings and Tamatea Pak n Save in Napier sold winning tickets.

The previous $43 million Powerball jackpot earlier in the week was not won which lead to the must-be-won draw, where a lucky Hastings Lotto player struck a very nice $79,461 windfall.

The sole Powerball second-division winner in Wednesday’s draw purchased the ticket through the MyLotto app in Hastings.

The top prize rolled over to a $50 million must-be-won draw on Saturday, equalling the 2020 records.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their’s as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

