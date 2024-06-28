Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay man Earle Taka found dead during severe weather after being missing for months

Earle Taka, who was known as Pat. Photo / NZ Police

A man who has been missing since mid-March was found dead during flooding in Hawke’s Bay earlier this week.

Earle Taka, known as Pat, was from Central Hawke’s Bay and was last seen at a service station at the intersection of Russell Rd and State Highway 2 at Waipukurau.

In a statement on Saturday, police said Taka was found by a contractor who was carrying out flood protection work in the waterways of the Ōtāne area on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti were slammed with torrential rain earlier this week, causing flooding and prompting evacuations as well as local states of emergency.

Police said they did not believe the 66-year-old’s death was suspicious and a post-mortem examination had been carried out.

When police reported his disappearance, they said he was known to often hitchhike from his home at Ōtāne on State Highway 2, near Te Aute College, to Waipukurau or Hastings.

- RNZ

