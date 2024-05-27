Missing Central Hawke’s Bay man: Have you seen Pat?

Police have concerns for Earle Taka - known as Pat - who has been missing since March.

Hawke’s Bay Police are working to locate missing Central Hawke’s Bay missing Earle Taka - known as Pat - and are urging anyone with information to contact Police.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Pat’s last known location is the service station at the intersection of Russell Rd and SH2 Waipukurau.

He often hitchhiked from his home address of State Highway 2 Ōtāne, near Te Aute College, to Waipukurau or Hastings.

Police are asking anyone who may have picked Pat up mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Road/ SH2 Waipukurau service station to contact Police.

You can report any information to Police via 105 referencing file number: 240416/0517

You can also report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.