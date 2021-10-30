Hawke's Bay Magpies calm the Manawatū Turbos in Palmerston North

Anzelo Tuitavuki is tackled during Hawke's Bay's win at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

Another strong second half performance in the Hawke's Bay Magpies final competitive regular season game saw them beat Manawatū 40-31 in Palmerston North on Saturday night.

Hawke's Bay also retained the Kel Tremain Memorial Trophy with the victory, which should keep confidence high heading into their home semifinal in a fortnight.

It was a messy start for the Magpies who turned the ball over four times within the first ten minutes of play.

The penalty count was heavily in Hawke's Bay's favour but they weren't accurate enough to turn territory and possession into points.

Manawatū had no such trouble, marching up the field quickly for openside flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton to score the opening try in the 17th minute.

The Turbos were beginning to press their advantage but Magpies flanker Josh Kaifa pounced on some loose ball and sprung an 80 metre counterattack.

Winger Ollie Sapsford went in under the posts in the 24th minute after some great offloading and support play from Hawke's Bay forwards and backs alike.

Manawatū first five Brett Cameron put his team back in the lead with a penalty goal on the half-hour mark.

Sapsford was soon in for his second try though thanks to an excellent offload from hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes after a lineout drive.

Halfback Ereatara Enari had barely put a foot wrong in his Magpies career before throwing a poor pass straight to Liam Mitchell, allowing the Turbos lock to score Manawatu's second try and put them back in front at halftime.

They extended their lead to 12 a few minutes after the break with fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder finishing off some dynamic attacking play.

A couple of strong carries from outstanding fullback Magpies Lolagi Visinia teed Sapsford up for his hattrick try in the 50th minute.

Hawke's Bay continued to build pressure as more of their substitutes came onto the field, forcing the hosts to concede penalties at the breakdown and set pieces.

That impact was felt up front most of all, and replacement loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones scored after a rolling maul to put the Magpies in front after an hour of play.

Openside flanker Solomone Funaki grounded the ball just short of the tryline but Hawke's Bay kept knocking on the door until second five Kienan Higgins cruised in for a try in his first NPC start.

He grabbed his second with ten minutes to go as the Magpies pulled well clear.

Milner-Skudder scored his second try right on fulltime with what was just a consolation prize for Manawatū.

Magpies captain Tom Parsons said while their performance was a bit ugly at times, the main thing was that they got the job done.

Hawke's Bay return home to McLean Park for a friendly match against Northland next Saturday night in their final hitout before a home semifinal the following week.



Manawatū 31 (Hurley-Langton, Mitchell, Milner-Skudder 2 tries; Cameron 3/3 cons, 1/1 pen, Cruden 1/1 con)

Hawke's Bay 40 (Sapsford 3, Rakete-Stones, Higgins tries; McClutchie 1/2 con, Makene 3/3 con)

HT: 17-12