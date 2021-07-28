Hawke's Bay Lotto player wins $800,000 Strike prize

Strike Four was won by a player from Napier who took home $800,000. Photo / NZME

A Napier Lotto player struck gold on Wednesday night when the four numbers on their ticket won them an $800,000 Strike prize.

The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

It was the biggest prize of the night as four Lotto players from around NZ shared $250,000 of Lotto First Division from the live Lotto draw.

Those winning tickets were sold at Palomino Supervalue in Auckland, New World Melody's in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato and a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.