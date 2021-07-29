Formula One: Hamilton Verstappen rivalry ramped up after Silverstone

Fernando Alonso and Juan Montoya battle for the lead at Copse in 2005 British GP. Photo / Don Kennedy

"Season defining" is how Ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has described the incident at Copse Corner on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, that saw championship leader Max Verstappen punted off by world champion Lewis Hamilton.

What Palmer also refers to as an "iconic collision" has polarised the F1 paddock. According to 2016 world champion, Nico Rosberg, Hamilton's ex-Mercedes teammate, who clashed on and off the track with him, and beat him to the title once in three attempts, we now have camp Verstappen and camp Hamilton, and the gloves are off ahead of this weekend's Hungarian GP.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff traded verbal blows through the media as to who was to blame for Verstappen's crash, amid allegations Hamilton callously celebrated his 8th British GP victory while his rival was being checked out in hospital. What Horner described as a "hollow victory, Wolff openly celebrated, and said he felt comfortable revelling in Hamilton's 99th F1 victory.

"Yes, absolutely because these incidents exist," he explained. "I'm happy Max feels quite good, we're happy to have won and got P3. For that, it's a nice day."

Hamilton reportedly contacted Verstappen on the Monday after the race, presumably not to remind him they are only 8 points apart in the championship, but rather to inquire after the young Dutchman's health.

We may hear at the Hungaroring what was said between the two adversaries, but Wolff believes Hamilton feels fine about what happened.

"I think he's pretty relaxed about it, honestly," he stated. "It is a very polarising story, and some of the comments that were made were very personal and probably inflamed the situation more. But overall, he's good."

"Everybody has an opinion, that's okay," he added. "Everyone will have a certain bias towards incidents like that. When you hear the comments about his driving and the incident, Lewis is the contrary of someone that ever drives dirty."

"I think he's a sportsman. We have not seen any big incidents with him. And that's why he keeps his demeanour. And you saw it, the incident wasn't particularly bothering him."

Indeed, Hamilton celebrated his victory as though he had beaten his rival fair and square. Horner believes it is inconceivable the team hadn't informed him Max was in hospital, and that has incensed him, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko and Max's father, Jos.

Ex -F1 Dutch driver Robert Doornbos says Hamilton "went from hero to zero as a sportsman in that moment".

"Winning your home race is special, but with a penalty, a team-mate who lets you pass and knocking his rival off, I didn't think it was fitting."

Another Dutch pundit, Jack Plooij, went further.

"He shouldn't have been partying," he said of Hamilton. "If you preach about respect all year long, and then you want that respect from someone else, then you have to give it out as well."

Questions have also been raised, ranging from whether Hamilton should have been penalised at all, to either a 30-second time penalty which is former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's view, or a one race ban, disqualification or suspension, which came from camp Verstappen.

In terms of the 10-second time penalty Hamilton got, Michael Masi, the FIA race director, who may sit down privately with Verstappen and Hamilton in Hungary to discuss the incident, says the FIA rules state consequences of an accident are irrelevant in determining the penalty. Given the FIA promotes a road safety campaign, it seems contradictory to safety that drivers can face the same penalty regardless of whether the innocent victim was uninjured or killed. In New Zealand law at least, what happens to a victim in a crash where a driver is found at fault very much determines the type of punishment.

Horner, meanwhile, has responded to Wolff's "so personal" comment.

"I felt the narrative that Max was being 'overly aggressive' at that stage was unjustified. I would like to make it clear –this was an on-track incident between two of the best drivers in the world. At the point in time when you have a driver in hospital and the extent of any injuries have not been made clear, your car has been written off [at a cost of $1.8m] and the stewards have penalised the driver seen to be responsible, it is natural emotions come into play, for all involved, whether you feel wronged or victorious."

"You only have to look at the fact Max has zero penalty points on his licence and has not been found guilty of any on-track misjudgements in recent years. The aggressive 17-year old F1 rookie Max Verstappen that Hamilton is referring to is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport."

"Both drivers are, of course, uncompromising in their driving style, but they are both highly skilled drivers with a great deal of experience. The reality is that Hamilton has met his match in a car that is now competitive, and I agree both drivers need to show each other respect, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday."

Present and former F1 drivers are divided on whether it was a driving incident, Hamilton's fault as determined by the stewards, or a contributory incident. Should Verstappen have given Hamilton more room or should Hamilton have backed out it.?

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, who finished 7th at Silverstone, believes it was a racing incident.

"It's difficult from the outside," Alonso said. "It looked quite close. Lewis had more than half a car alongside Max. So, in a way, Lewis could not disappear from the inside line. It's not that you can vanish. It was an unfortunate moment of the race, but nothing intentional or nothing any of the two drivers did wrong in my opinion."

Juan Pablo Montoya was not averse to aggressive moves when he raced in F1 from 2001 to 2006, also felt it was a racing incident.

"Lewis missed the apex a little bit I think, more than missing the apex I think when he lifted and wanted to turn, he tried to turn pretty fast and the car understeered and went wide," Montoya explained.

"I don't think Max gave him enough room. Max is an aggressive guy, and what you normally see is Max is attacking and the Mercedes being the quicker car, and this time around everything is going the other way."

Montoya and Alonso battled for the race win in the 2005 British GP. Alonso started on pole on the left side of the track, with Montoya alongside. At that time Copse was the first corner as the race started on the unnamed straight, which comes after Woodcote.

As they entered Copse, Alonso had the inside line, but Montoya passed him around the outside of Copse and went on to win the race. Alonso, in the Renault, was the championship leader at the time, so scoring points was more important than the race win, whereas Montoya was seeking his first win for McLaren.

As will be evident from the photo, neither driver went near the inside line, and gave one another plenty of room. Red Bull data suggests Hamilton could never have made the corner at that speed and that angle, and we know he couldn't, because Leclerc got through exiting the corner.

Montoya says up until Silverstone, Verstappen wasn't looking after points, rather he was going for victories, but believes his mindset must now change.

"Now he is the guy that needs to be smart enough to bring it home every week whether you bring it home first or second. Max could have lifted and finished second in the race and maybe beat him on strategy with a faster car, and he went for the win, and look at how many points he lost"

Damon Hill says he has never seen Hamilton so aggressive, except perhaps in his clash with Rosberg in Barcelona in 2016 and believes it all started with Hamilton losing the qualifying sprint.

"I do wonder whether it was something that happened the previous day in the sprint," Hill surmised. "It was a statement of intent, wasn't it? It was Lewis saying, I'm a street-fighter and if you're going to get rough with me, I'm going to show you what I've got, and he's done that."

"Psychologically, that has made a dent in Max. It has to. It's made him realise Lewis, in a wheel-to-wheel battle, is not going to back down. That's got to go down in the mental notebook."

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen says it was a "pure racing incident" because Verstappen was not going to give up the lead, while Hamilton was focused on the win, but what it will do is fire up both drivers.

"This accident will really put some fire between these guys and their battle for the World Championship. Neither of them will want to repeat that accident, but they will be even more determined not to lift off the throttle the next time if they are in this kind of close battle."

"We are going to see them fight hard for the rest of the season. It's going to be really fascinating."

Rosberg calls this "one of the great rivalries" and says it "reminds me of my rivalry with Lewis."

"It will be a beautiful battle. The cool part is that you don't know who is going to win the next race or win the championship. It's going to be so intense, especially after what happened at Silverstone. The intensity is ramped up."