Hawke's Bay level 4 swimmer contacted police after sparking search off Haumoana

The Coastguard searching for a swimmer off the coast of Haumoana on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A swimmer believed to be at the centre of a large search operation on Monday at Haumoana has avoided a fine.

Police say they've decided to educate rather than charge or fine the man for breaching alert level 4 restrictions by swimming at the beach on Monday.

Emergency services were contacted after two people spotted what they believed was a swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water off Haumoana south of Napier, about 11.20am on Monday.

A search was launched and included a helicopter, emergency services, the Coastguard and a Surf Callout squad before it was called off by police after about two hours.

Emergency services searching for a swimmer off the coast of Haumoana on Monday.

Police spoke to a man who had been swimming prior to the search, but exited the water before the search began.

Police confirmed there remained doubt whether he was the person or object spotted by witnesses, and decided not to fine or charge him but rather take an "educational" approach.

"Police did speak to this swimmer who is a local," a police spokeswoman said.

A Coastguard spokesman told Hawke's Bay Today the man was a regular and confident swimmer.

"There was a swimmer around the same timeframe as the call [from the witnesses] and he did make himself known to police," he said.

"We are confident that he was the person that was sighted."

He added there were sightings of seals in the ocean while they were conducting the search.

The Government has set clear boundaries on what you can and cannot do during level 4 lockdown.

That includes a ban on swimming, surfing, scuba diving, and any water-based activities with boats (sail or motor).