No-one established as missing and no-one found: Search for swimmer 'in trouble' off Haumoana, Hawke's Bay called off

Emergency crews gathered to assist after reports of a missing swimmer near Haumoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency crews gathered to assist after reports of a missing swimmer near Haumoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency services searching for a swimmer off the coast of Haumoana have been stood down after police established that nobody onshore had been reported missing.

Police, a rescue helicopter, the Coastguard and two St John Ambulances had been called to the area, near Haumoana Rd.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report at around 11.20am from a member of the public who had seen a person in trouble in the water at Groin Point in Haumoana.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Chopper was searching off the Haumoana coast. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police responded to the report, along with SAR, Coastguard and a helicopter, and were working with the public to try and locate the person.

"Extensive searches were conducted but no one was located, nor were police able to identify anyone missing in the community," the spokesperson said.

For those reasons, the search was called off shortly after 1pm.

A spokesperson for Coastguard Hawke's Bay confirmed they actviated their boat and put in place an incident management team.

After a "two-hour search", nothing was located and police ended the operation.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter tasked with the search was diverted to a house fire in Maranui upon the search being called off.

Police, a rescue helicopter, and the Coastguard, were in the area, near Haumoana Rd, as at noon. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

One person in a property near Haumoana Beach had earlier told Hawke's Bay Today they had spotted a person swimming on Monday morning about 150-200m offshore.

Nearby walkers had noticed the swimmer "in trouble" and phoned emergency services, the eye-witness said.

Locals were gathered on Haumoana Beach, many sporting binoculars, but visibility was challenging due to offshore rain.

There were no significant swells in the area at the time.