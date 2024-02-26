Hawke’s Bay in brief: Road closed to remove big trees at Napier Botanical Gardens

Some trees, like the one pictured, will be removed from Napier's Botanical Gardens and a section of Spencer Rd will be closed to vehicles. Photo / Napier City Council

Some trees, like the one pictured, will be removed from Napier's Botanical Gardens and a section of Spencer Rd will be closed to vehicles. Photo / Napier City Council

A section of Spencer Rd will be temporarily closed to all traffic from Monday 26 February to allow large trees to be safely removed from the Napier Botanical Gardens.

The work is weather dependent but traffic management is expected to be in place between 9am and 3pm until Thursday, and motorists are advised to use an alternative route around the work site. There may be stop/go traffic management in place on Friday as well.

Some of the affected trees have been damaged by last year’s cyclone while others have grown too large and pose a danger to the public if they remain on the steep bank above the road, Napier City Council said.

One elm has split down the middle and has been “wearing” a supportive brace for some months now.

The gardens will still be open to the public but caution is advised.

23 wind turbines installed on SH5 windfarm

A large wind farm project under construction in Hawke’s Bay is over half complete.

Meridian Energy’s $448 million Harapaki Wind Farm includes the installation of 41 giant wind turbines on a mountain range between Napier and Taupo, close to State Highway 5.

Twenty-three of the wind turbines have now been installed on the Maungaharuru Range with a further five partially installed.

The first wind turbine was turned on last November.

It will be the sixth-largest wind farm in New Zealand when the project is completed in September, in terms of the number of turbines.

Napier-born Rear Admiral David Proctor retires as NZ Navy chief after 37 years

Rear Admiral David Proctor, chief of the New Zealand Navy, is retiring from his role after 37 years. Photo / Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn

Napier-born Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, has retired from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years of service. He will leave the role on May 16 for an employment opportunity in Australia.

As a boy, he grew up in Maraenui, with his schooling years spent at Richmond School, Wycliffe Intermediate and William Colenso High School.

In 1986, he was head boy at Colenso and joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in January 1987 as a midshipman.

Defence Minister Judith Collins thanked Proctor for his service.

“I would like to thank Rear Admiral David Proctor for his leadership of the Navy since his appointment to the role of Chief of Navy in 2018.”

“I acknowledge his long and loyal service to New Zealand, and I wish him and his family well for the future.”

Proctor will take up the position as the deputy executive director at the Australian Civil Military Centre in New South Wales. His term as chief of the NZ Navy was due to end in June this year.

GoBay bus detours to start this week

Detours will be in place for two key Hawke’s Bay public transport routes from February 28 until March 7, with some stops not being serviced during this period.

The detours will impact routes 11N and 11H due to the current State Highway 51 Awatoto roadworks that are ongoing from 8am-4pm.

For the 11N route southbound, the bus will go onto Marine Parade via the Warren St / Marine Parade roundabout, and all the Te Awa Ave bus stops will not be serviced – the N2, N197, and N3 stops.

There will be a temporary bus stop in place on Marine Parade near the entry to the Pump Track / Caravan park.

The 11N temporary bus stop will be in place just north of the Marine Parade Pump TrackRoute.

For the northbound 11H route, the bus will turn left onto Waitahi Rd from SH51, travel north along Awatoto Rd, and then turn onto Te Awa Ave.

All stops for this route will be serviced as per usual.