Jamie Davidson with his silver medal at the World Summer Games in Berlin.

It would be daunting for anyone travelling half a world away.

But for Jamie Davidson, who went to Germany last month, it would have been even more so.

Jamie, from Pahīatua, was part of a 61-member delegation to take part in the Special Olympics World Summer Games.

“The reality was setting in,” says his mum Jean, talking of photos taken of Jamie as he prepared to leave.

However, by the time he touched down in Germany he was smiling, she says.

Away for just over three weeks, Jamie attended a training camp in Munich, before being taken by bus to Berlin.

There was barely any time for sightseeing as all the athletes had a busy routine, getting up at the crack of dawn before going through a full day of training, but the team was at least able to attend a beer festival, albeit with apple juice.

One highlight for Jamie was being able to experience a little bit of German culture and engage in sports he had never tried before.

Then it was off to Berlin to be ready for the opening ceremony, which Jamie says he enjoyed for the most part, although he “didn’t like the fireworks.”

The Special Olympics movement was founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver to enrich the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sport. The New Zealand branch was established in the early 1980s by Lower Hutt-based insurance broker Grant Quinn.

Like any other world games event, each country’s team came in to stand proudly together, representing one of about 190 countries competing.

It’s a significant moment for the city of Berlin, as it is highly likely this was the first time since 1936 an Olympic-level event has been held there.

Even the chairman of Special Olympics, Tim Shriver, was very much aware of the significance, talking of a country which understood breaking down walls and healing divisions.

Jean says he also spoke of inclusivity and the significance of that to the city.

“There were lots of speeches,” she says. “It was very emotional.”

Jamie’s first event was the mini-javelin, a sport he had to learn as he had been doing shotput.

The watching crowd was behind him, cheering him on as he threw his javelin.

But sadly, while Jamie’s throw was his personal best, because of a rule which set limits for each section, Jamie’s effort was disqualified.

Jamie had to build himself up again to compete in the first heat of the 100-metre sprint.

That event was something special to watch, according to Jean.

“The music stops [and] you can hear a pin drop.”

The runners line up at the start.

“As soon as the gun goes, the music cranks up.

“I felt like I’d been at a music festival for a week,” she laughs.

Jamie won a silver medal in the 100m final and would go on to get bronze in the 4x100m relay.

They’re both moments he’s extremely proud of.

Jean believes the whole ethos of the Special Olympics is something we could all learn a lot from.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” is the oath uttered by every Special Olympics athlete, and it seems they live up to it.

“They all want to do their best, but they look out for each other as well,” Jean says, noting the sportsmanship and the camaraderie between the athletes.

“Everyone should get to experience something like that because it’s quite humbling to watch.”

When asked if he’d like to represent New Zealand again, Jamie says he would, except maybe next time in football.