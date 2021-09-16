Hawke's Bay flooding: River blockage floods Haumoana properties, Wairoa River breaks its bank

Residents along Haumoana Rd being evacuated after Tukituki River mouth got blocked on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents along Haumoana Rd being evacuated after Tukituki River mouth got blocked on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Tukituki River mouth blockage has flooded several properties in Haumoana forcing the evacuations of residents in sunny weather.

Residents were evacuated about 2pm on Friday as high tide approached.

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone said the Tukituki River mouth being blocked wasn't unusual.

"It does get blocked because of heavy rain when shingle gets pushed back into the river mouth, but we have had heavy seas as well," she said.

"The water is only at the sheds but not inside the houses to my understanding."

She said about four houses were impacted.

"Just the ones which back onto the drain, which drains down into the Tukituki."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has been contacted for comment about the flooding.

A Haumoana resident, who did not want to be named, who lives on Haumoana Rd said he had been living in the area for over two years and it was the worst flooding he had seen in the area.

He said the water was impacting properties between 1 and 7 Haumoana Rd - where properties were positioned quite low to sea level.

Related articles Business Originair postpones rolling out flights to Napier 17 Sep, 2021 12:08 AM Quick Read

He said from what he could see and what he had heard from others was the water had not flooded inside any homes, but had left lawns under water and flooded sheds.

He said the flooding appeared to be going down by 3.30pm.

He said the regional council were in charge of clearing out the mouth of Tukituki River to prevent flooding on nearby properties, but they appeared to have left it "just too late this time".

"There have been quite a few blockages," he said. "But I have never seen the flooding up to the road before."

Further north in Wairoa, heavy rain throughout the day caused the Wairoa River to break its bank, along Kopu Rd.

The Wairoa Yacht Club on Kopu Rd on Friday morning. Photo / Ryan O'Sullivan - Wairoa Star

Heavy rainfall overnight on Friday saw some areas of the district receive between 90-100mm over a 24-hour period.

Wairoa District Council chief executive officer Kitea Tipuna said the Wairoa district has a "huge catchment", and within a 4,200 km2 area there is over 3000km of rivers and tributaries which all flow into the Wairoa River.

"By around lunchtime on Friday there was in excess of three million litres per second flowing under the Wairoa Bridge and out to sea," Tipuna said.

"The river level is very high, particularly along Kopu Road, and the river mouth is open and flowing.

"There is a considerable amount of surface flooding, and the roads are slippery and wet. We urge whanau to stay home and stay safe."

Council staff and contractors were on high alert and monitoring the situation.

There were some localised slips and one road, Waiatai Valley Road, closed due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall in the Wairoa township over the last 48 hours also resulted in significant infiltration of stormwater into the wastewater network.

Tipuna said the community has been asked to reduce their household wastewater such as baths, showers and toilets where possible.

"Council has utilised the provisions provided under s330 of the RMA to allow for a limited discharge of treated wastewater outside the conditions of its current resource consent. Utilising this provision allows Council to safely manage the location, timing and volumes of treated discharges in line with river and tidal conditions."

Rain is creating havoc in Wairoa and the river has already broken its bank along a rural road. Photo / Wairoa District Council

MetService had a heavy rain warning for the Wairoa District in place from 8am to 4pm on Friday.

The warning stated that a further 50 to 70 mm of rain were expected to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

The council said on Friday morning that Waiatai Road was closed due to flooding, and warned road users there were also a few slips down, and surface flooding in places.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes said rain was expected to gradually ease as the day progressed.

"But the same trend is set to continue tomorrow, in terms of it being a wet day, but it will be because of intermittent showers," McInnes said.

"Hawke's Bay is the most exposed to the current low pressure system, making it the wettest region."

In the last 24 hours 76.6mm of rain had fallen over Wairoa, 50.4mm in Napier and 26.8mm in Hastings, he said.

"Wairoa is the wettest part of New Zealand at the moment, because it is quite exposed."

Showers were expected to ease overnight on Friday but a wet, damp day was forecast for Saturday.

"Winds turn from south to north on Sunday and it's expected to be drier on Sunday, but it will be wet again on Monday."

With another front coming through at the start of next week, brief periods of rain were expected.

Temperatures were expected to stay between 11 degree Celsius to 13C, with overnight lows expected to be between 2C to 5C until Monday.