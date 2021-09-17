Originair postpones rolling out flights to Napier

Originair has delayed its new service into Napier.

Originair has delayed its new service into Napier.

Originair has pushed back its first passenger flight to Napier following disruptions to domestic travel.

The small airline, based in Nelson, announced earlier this year it would begin operating flights in and out of Hawke's Bay Airport in Napier.

The first flight was originally scheduled for Friday.

However, Originair chief executive Robert Inglis said they had postponed the new service until October 22 due to Covid disruptions. Flights will now begin in time for Labour weekend travel.

He said when the new service starts there will be regular flights between Napier and Nelson on Fridays and Sundays for people to enjoy a weekend trip.

Flights will also be offered between Napier and Hamilton and between Napier and Nelson via Palmerston North.

Schedules will be adjusted for the Labour weekend period for people to enjoy a long weekend.

Inglis said there were currently no direct flights between Napier and Nelson.

He said the two regions shared a lot in common and there was demand for the service.

"They are both big horticulture areas and in addition to that both tourist areas.

"There are a lot of similarities between our two areas and the message we are receiving is people would like to be able to make a direct flight for a long weekend."

Originair has a fleet of three, 18-seat Jetstream planes and offers scheduled flights and charter flights.

It currently operates between Nelson, Palmerston North, Hamilton and Wellington. Hawke's Bay will be its fifth destination.