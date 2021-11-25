Hawke's Bay DHB urges caution for gardeners following cases of legionnaires'

Hastings man Ian Clayton was one of the two people recently hospitalised in Hawke's Bay with Legionnaires' disease. Video / Hawke's Bay DHB

Hawke's Bay gardeners are being warned about the risk of Legionnaires' disease after two cases in the region in recent weeks.

Legionnaires is a serious and life-threatening disease caused from the inhalation of dust particles from potting mix.

Medical Officer of Health Bridget Wilson said the current cases of Legionnaires' were investigated and also likely caused from the inhalation of dust particles from potting mix.

"Legionnaires' is a serious disease and gardeners are at a higher risk of catching it because the Legionella bacteria which lives in moist organic material thrives in bags of potting mix and compost.

"It's important people understand the dangers of inhaling dust from potting mix or compost as more people get into their garden as the weather warms up."

Cases of Legionnaires, which is a form of pneumonia, typically spike across New Zealand in early November.

Wilson said between 2015 and 2020, 15 Hawke's Bay people had been diagnosed with Legionnaires', many of whom required hospital care.

"Fortunately, the latest two cases did not need to be admitted to hospital however, they still required medical care.

"They are both recovering at home."

Symptoms of legionnaires can include a cough, fever, chills, diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

Wilson said there were five simple actions people could do to avoid getting it.

The steps are: work with potting mix or compost in a well-ventilated area outside, open bags of compost or potting mix carefully and away from your face using scissors, dampen down the potting mix or compost with a sprinkle of water to reduce dust.

And avoid touching the face and wash hands thoroughly after handling potting mix or compost, or doing any gardening.

Wilson said anyone, including healthy young people, could catch Legionnaires' disease but the disease was more common in older people, smokers, or those with poor immunity or a chronic illness.

Anyone with Legionnaires' symptoms should seek medical help from their doctor immediately and advise they have been handling potting mix or compost recently.

Ian Clayton felt lucky to be alive after catching legionnaires disease last year. Photo / Supplied

Last year 59-year-old Ian Clayton, from Hastings, felt lucky to be alive after contracting the disease from potting mix.

"Like a normal Kiwi guy I had no face mask, no gloves. That will never happen again."

He was using potting mix to plant some seedlings in his greenhouse and began to feel unwell but thought he was just getting the flu.

He started experiencing fevers, with a slight cough which later progressed to coughing up blood.

He was diagnosed with Legionnaires' in Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department and spent three days on a ward getting the medicine his body needed to recover.

Over seven days he slept for only seven hours.

"I am a fit, healthy, Kiwi bloke, this thing's put me on my back," he said.