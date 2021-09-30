Hawke's Bay DHB internal communication network down

Hawke's Bay Hospital is trying to figure out the reason behind the internal communication system having problems. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's internal communication network is down.

A DHB spokeswoman said the issue was not related to hacking and no patients had been impacted.

"People can still call into the call centre if required."

The Tukituki Medical Centre also put a post up on Facebook about the issue on Friday morning.

Practice manager Raewyn King said the centre was having issues with its phones, which are part of the HBDHB system.

"At this stage we are not receiving phone calls and we cannot make phone calls out", King said.

"We apologise for this inconvenience which is out of our control and will let you know when our system is activated again.

"Thank you for your understanding."

If you have a medical emergency phone 111 immediately or for general advice phone Healthline 0800 611 116.

