He accepted he had sex on his mind when he met up with the woman, and that he instigated the game and turned it sexual.
‘Real memories from real events’
On the third day of the trial, Judge Collins considered the evidence and returned with guilty verdicts to all seven charges.
The judge accepted all of the woman’s evidence for several reasons including: that she was not intoxicated; there was no discernible reason why she would make up the allegations; she stayed firm when challenged; most of the narrative she gave was not disputed; and it was full of admissions against her interests, such as she never alleged physical resistance.
Her narrative was “real memories from real events”, he said, adding she was vulnerable with a history of trauma and questioned if she was safe with the accused.
The judge believed she was incapable of constructing the narrative she reported.
He rejected Smith’s evidence on the matters in dispute, finding the woman had been crying during the sexual activity, not just afterwards, and that Smith was indifferent to her feelings and carried on.
He said the game of truth, dare, or command was a child’s game.
Smith only played it to manipulate matters, leaving it implausible that he would ask for her consent.
“He set out this night to have sex with this young woman.”
Smith was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on April 14.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.