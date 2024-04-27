Police have charged a man with murder over the death of a 26-year-old following an incident at a Hāwera address. Photo / File

Police have charged a man with murder over the death of a 26-year-old following an incident at a Hāwera address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower said police were notified of a disorder-related incident at a property on Gladstone Rd at 10.17pm on April 22. One person died after suffering serious injuries.

The 26-year-old was earlier named by police as Whatitiri Whakaruru from Hāwera.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, we continue to appeal for information from anyone who saw anything that could relate to the incident, on Gladstone Road between 9.30pm and 11pm on Monday 22 April,” Gower said.

The 46-year-old is due to appear in the New Plymouth High Court on Friday, May 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, police said, with the reference file number of 240423/5202.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.