Police were notified of the disorder-related incident at a property on Gladstone Rd at 10:17pm.

Police were notified of the disorder-related incident at a property on Gladstone Rd at 10:17pm.

One man has died from serious injuries after an incident at a Hāwera address last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower said Police were notified of the disorder-related incident at a property on Gladstone Rd at 10:17pm.

“Police will remain at the scene conducting a scene examination and further enquires,” she said.

“A post-mortem examination will be completed in the next few days and more information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”