The two elderly women were allegedly stopped and robbed on Tainui Drive, Havelock North. Photo / Ric Stevens

A second person has appeared in court and been granted interim name suppression after an alleged daylight robbery of two elderly women in Havelock North on Monday.

A 45-year-old woman appeared in the Hastings District Court on Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

She was remanded on bail with interim name suppression to appear again April 12.

On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was remanded in custody by consent, with suppression, to the same date.

He faced two charges of aggravated robbery and one of wilful damage.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else.

Two friends in their 80s were driving on Tainui Drive, Havelock North, about 3.45pm on Monday when a vehicle pulled in front of them, forcing them to stop.

A family friend has told Hawke's Bay Today the women were punched and robbed of cash and their handbags.

A police spokesperson said earlier the women may have drawn attention to themselves when they won money on gambling machines.