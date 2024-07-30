Waipa Mayor Susan O'Regan.

A proposal to reduce the number of general Waipā District ward councillors from 10 to 7 made it through the first stage on Tuesday, when the Finance and Corporate committee agreed to see public input.

Residents will be given the chance to have their say on whether they want to be represented differently on their council at the next election, with the total number of councillors reduced from 12 to 9. The Māori Ward is not affected and will not form part of this review.

The cost of remuneration would not change as the pool would remain the same as it is set by the Remuneration Authority.

The initial proposal is to combine the Maungatautari and Pirongia-Kakepuku wards to create a combined rural ward with two representatives.

Currently, the rural wards are represented by three elected members, one from Maungatautari and two from Pirongia-Kakepuku.