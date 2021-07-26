Hate speech hotbed: Data reveals Hawke's Bay and Gisborne residents being targeted online

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne residents targeted by hate speech and aggression online. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne residents experience hate speech and bullying online at nearly double the rate of the rest of the country, a study has found.

NetSafe's 'State of the Online Nation' study was released on Monday to coincide with the start of the country's first dedicated online safety week taking place between July 26 to 30.

The study was undertaken to better understand the community's awareness towards online safety.

Nationally, the majority of Kiwis were positive about the overall impact of the internet on their lives (71 per cent) and confident in their personal ability to manage online safety challenges (60 per cent).

In Hawke's Bay and Gisborne though, there were some worrying trends emergening.

Eleven per cent of residents reported being the target of bullying and harassment online in the past year, compared to seven per cent nationally.

And nine per cent had been the target of aggression or hate speech online in the past year due to their colour, race, ethnic or national origins, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

This compared to just five per cent nationally.

