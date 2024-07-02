The Grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds is 25% of the way through demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor

The grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds is quarter of the way through demolition despite most of the old building being broken down and recycled.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of August and grass will be established on the levelled ground ready for the A&P show in October.

Heavy demolition works are continuing and involve the removal of the iron in stages, the removal of the steel roof framing and the concrete walls and structure.

Hastings District Council project manager Dean Ferguson said five people were on-site including excavator and truck operators.