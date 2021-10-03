Hastings: Suspected burglary causes gas leak at Akina house

A police vehicle on Park Rd South on Monday morning.

A suspected burglary caused a gas leak at a house in Akina on Monday morning.

Police were called to a property on Park Rd South about 6.45am, following a report of suspicious activity.

Two fire trucks were then also sent to the property after a gas leak was discovered.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the gas leak had resulted from a suspected burglary at the address.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the owner was not at the house when the incident happened, but he had since spoken to him over the phone.

He said he believed the property was used mainly as an Airbnb property.

It is not known if anything was taken or the extent of the damage.

The two fire trucks had left the property by 7.30am at which time there was only one police car remaining at the scene.