Five helicopters dispatched to bring large burn-off under control near Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury

The out-of-control burn-off near Hanmer Springs. Photo / Supplied

Helicopters have been dispatched to tame an out-of-control burn-off in North Canterbury.

About five helicopters were spotted by a passerby with monsoon buckets used to dampen down a large fire about 10 minutes past the Hanmer Springs turnoff heading north.

Flames can be seen from State Highway 7, west of Hanmer Springs. Photo / Supplied

The helicopters have been filling up in the Waiau River alongside State Highway 7 and doused the flames that can be seen from the road.

Smoke has filled the air with the burn-off happening near the Hanmer Range.

Helicopters controlling an out-of-control burn-off near Hanmer Springs. Photo / Matthew Clark

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed the burn-off has grown "slightly out of control" - but fire crews have not as of yet been called upon nor dispatched.

It has sent additional helicopters to the scene to bring the burn-off under control.