Splash Planet in Hastings will close in April this year and is set to break attendance records. Photo / Hastings District Council

Those wanting to escape the summer heat and continue the school holiday fun for a little longer at Hastings’ Splash Planet are in luck.

The newly revamped location has already seen thousands walk through its iconic orange archway this summer, but a recently announced late-season closure date could see it smash previous attendance records.

Despite a disappointing early closure in February last year, Hastings District Council this week confirmed the theme park would see out the summer this year and remain open until April 7.

About 79,000 visitors have already been through the gates since the park reopened in November last year, and by the closure, it is set to match, if not better, the previous record visitor tally of more than 100,000 in the summer of 2020/21.

Covid-19 and staff shortage issues were the cause of early closures in 2020 and 2023.

Hastings District Council aquatics sports and recreation manager Tom Page said it was great to be able to make the most of the perfect summer conditions to date.

“About 59 per cent of our visitors have come from outside the region – both national and international – which shows the appeal of this facility, which is also a springboard to showcase what else our district and region has to offer,” he said.

Most national visitors came from Auckland, closely followed by Wellington and Manawatū/Whanganui.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she spoke to visitors hailing from Auckland, Whangārei, Christchurch and Sydney when she visited the facility on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s wonderful to have our region well and truly open for summer and to have our local people, as well as those from further afield, enjoying spending time in Heretaunga Hastings,” she said.

This season’s opening was also a chance to reveal the results of the $2.4 million upgrade programme undertaken by Hastings District Council over the past year.

This included the relocation of the flying fox and new Jungle Jeep track to the front area of the park, where new playground equipment had been installed.

A major rebuild and redesign of the Pirate Pool playground took place and, in the second week of January, new electric go-karts arrived.

The park has a 3000-person daily limit, so people were advised to book in advance.

“The amount of people pre-purchasing tickets online has grown, with about half buying their passes this way this season compared to about 20 per cent online sales last season,” Page said.

Splash Planet will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 5.30pm until February 11, after which time it will be open weekends only from February 12 to April 7.