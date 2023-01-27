‘Really disappointing’: Splash Planet in Hastings to shut early this season

Splash Planet reopened after being closed for almost 600 days last November. Photo / Supplied

Staffing shortages have hit one of Hawke’s Bay main attractions, Splash Planet, which is set to close early this season.

Splash Planet will be closing after Waitangi weekend - with the last day being Monday February 6 - rather than reducing to weekends-only as initially planned after that date.

The council-owned-and-operated water park is usually open from November through to late March but has fallen victim to staffing issues this year.

Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said it was a very disappointing decision to have to make, but a necessary one given the need for qualified staff for health and safety, and to provide a quality customer experience.

“We know this is really disappointing for our community for whom Splash Planet is synonymous with summer fun, and gives much enjoyment to locals and visitors alike.

“Recruiting for Splash Planet has been particularly hard this season given the shortage of labour across Hawke’s Bay.

Big queues to get in at Splash Planet in Hastings in late December. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We have been managing as best we can by deploying staff from our other aquatic facilities, but with a large proportion of staff from all our pools going back to university and school from next week, or taking up other jobs, we don’t have enough people to cover the shortfall.”

It was reported earlier this month that the water park was looking to fill a long list of vacant roles including lifeguards, slide guards, ride operators, park hosts and cleaners, front entry customer service staff, food and beverage assistants, baristas and kaitiaki.

Bickle said applications had been lower than previous seasons despite best efforts to promote the positions.

The council stated any staff, who were not coming to the end of their contract with Splash Planet or leaving, would be, where suitable, redeployed to the summer pools.

Last November, Splash Planet finally reopened after being closed for almost 600 days, following the impact of Covid.