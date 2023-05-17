Splash Planet reopened after being closed for almost 600 days last November.

One of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest tourist attractions is in dire need of a roughly $2 million in repairs to get it ready for the next summer season.

Hastings District Council owns and operates Splash Planet and will meet on Thursday to decide whether to borrow the money needed ($1,428,400) for urgent maintenance and replacement work at the water park.

That is on top of a budgeted fund of nearly $700,000 which is already available for maintenance at the park.

The popular water park - which boasts waterslides, a lazy river, multiple pools and other activities - was closed for almost 600 days during Covid and reopened in November last year for the summer season.

The attraction received criticism from some water park users during the latest summer season for the poor state of some facilities.

Council papers stated that if urgent work was not carried out the park would not be ready to open again in November for the upcoming 2023/24 summer season.

“During the 2022/23 Splash Planet season, through routine inspections and assessments, officers identified a number of areas and assets in Splash Planet that required operational changes, maintenance, repairs and renewal in order to open for the 2023/24 season,” council papers read.

“Officers currently have six months to complete the extensive works and source specialist equipment (ie. electric go-karts from Germany).”

Council papers stated if work was not done and special equipment was not sourced within the next six months it “could result in timelines for opening not being able to be met, especially in the post-cyclone environment”.

If the council goes ahead with the required upgrades, and decides to borrow funds, it will mean the cost of entry will likely rise.

“Assuming 100,000 visitors go to the park in future years then per person increases would be required of between $4 and $6 per person to meet increased operating costs and debt repayment,” council papers read.

The work that needs to be done to get it ready to reopen later this year includes electrical, building and plumbing maintenance, “amusement device” upgrades, playground upgrades, and increased staffing among other work.

Staffing issues resulted in the water park closing slightly early on February 6 this year. It is usually open until March.



