Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Dying for it to be open': Splash Planet opening after 600 days closed

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
Splash Planet manager Peran Hutchings at the water park ahead of the reopening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Splash Planet manager Peran Hutchings at the water park ahead of the reopening. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of Hawke's Bay's biggest tourist attractions is set to reopen for the first time in almost 600 days, in a move being welcomed by nearby businesses looking to cash in on the influx of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today