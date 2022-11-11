'Dying for it to be open': Splash Planet opening after 600 days closed

Splash Planet manager Peran Hutchings at the water park ahead of the reopening. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of Hawke's Bay's biggest tourist attractions is set to reopen for the first time in almost 600 days, in a move being welcomed by nearby businesses looking to cash in on the influx of visitors to Hastings.

Hastings District Council-owned theme park Splash Planet will reopen on Monday for the first time since April, 2021.

It was closed for the first time for the 2021/22 summer season, due largely to concerns about Covid spreading among young people.

The facility has received some upgrades during the interim - including a new flying fox, a fresh paint job for all the pools, and some new toilets - and is now ready to welcome back customers.

There are no new water slides, but structural work has been carried out on some of the existing towers.

Hastings City Business Association general manager Lucinda Perry said it would be great for the local economy to have Splash Planet open again.

"It does bring a tonne of people into Hastings, and the flow-on effect from that is people coming into the CBD to dine and experience what the CBD has to offer as well."

She said "people are dying for it to be open again" and that it was a great activity, particularly for children and families.

During the last season it was open, well over 125,000 people visited the water park.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was important to be reopening the facility.

"It was a very hard decision to have to make not re-opening the facility last year, but the risks were just too great.

"It's wonderful that things are different this year and we can once again welcome everyone back."

A council spokesperson said it had been challenging to find enough staff this year for the water park, but "fortunately we have enough people to be open and operating".

Splash Planet will be open daily from 10am to 5.30pm from this coming Monday until February 6.

It will then be open on weekends only until March 26.

A day pass is $32 for adults, $22 for children (4 - 13), and entry is free for anyone under four, which includes unlimited access to rides, slides, pools and the mini-golf course.

There are also cheaper options available for access to the pools and slides only.