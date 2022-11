The crash site near the rural area of Te Hauke, south of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

One person has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash on State Highway 2 south of Hastings.

The incident happened about halfway between Hastings and Waipukurau, near the rural area of Te Hauke, about 12.45pm on Friday.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said they treated one person and took them to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters and police also attended. It had been raining for much of Friday and the road was wet.