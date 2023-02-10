Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Splash Planet: Council to review embattled Hastings icon

Maddisyn Jeffares
By
5 mins to read
The early season finish for Hastings Splash Planet upset residents and out of town visitors. Photo / Supplied

The early season finish for Hastings Splash Planet upset residents and out of town visitors. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga family who cancelled their trip to Hawke’s Bay because of the early closure of Splash Planet have hit out at the lack of warning.

Frustration is growing in the community at the state

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today